Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

LNF stock opened at C$25.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Leon’s Furniture has a 52-week low of C$15.66 and a 52-week high of C$25.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 10.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Leon’s Furniture’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

