LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.53.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CICC Research began coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in LexinFintech by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 2,469.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

LX opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. LexinFintech has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.87.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. The business had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%. Equities analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

