LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $260.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.14.

LHC Group stock opened at $174.44 on Thursday. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $170.01 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.19.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

