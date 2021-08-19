Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target Lowered to $42.50 at Citigroup

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $48.10 to $42.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.02.

Shares of LI stock opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion and a PE ratio of -178.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Li Auto by 80.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Li Auto by 367.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 519,500 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Li Auto during the second quarter valued at $14,916,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Li Auto during the second quarter valued at $1,922,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Li Auto by 30.0% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 268,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 62,052 shares during the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

