Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 123,807 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after buying an additional 15,132 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 375,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 60,286 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 79,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

