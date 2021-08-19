Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors trimmed its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,081 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband comprises about 1.8% of Mad River Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 88.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.80.

Shares of LBRDK stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.50. 1,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,039. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $133.86 and a 12-month high of $187.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 77.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

