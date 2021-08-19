Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.690-$4.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.240-$1.280 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.81.

Shares of NYSE LSI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.16. 13,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,398. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.26. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $66.22 and a 52 week high of $121.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.35.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

