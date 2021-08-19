LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Insider Corey Deutsch Acquires 12,000 Shares

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) insider Corey Deutsch purchased 12,000 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $81,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of LFMD opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.72. LifeMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $33.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LFMD. BTIG Research decreased their price target on LifeMD from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFMD. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the second quarter worth approximately $11,860,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the first quarter valued at about $11,772,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in LifeMD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,616,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,216,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

