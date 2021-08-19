Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.280-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $870 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.39 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LCUT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

LCUT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.26. 226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.43. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.66.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.34. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Research analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.89%.

In other news, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $35,654.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Phillips sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $49,599.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,093 shares of company stock valued at $281,592 over the last three months. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifetime Brands stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 9,620.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

