LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will announce $8.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.17 million. LightPath Technologies posted sales of $9.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year sales of $38.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.29 million to $38.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $38.51 million, with estimates ranging from $37.48 million to $39.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LightPath Technologies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. LightPath Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 42.7% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 33.23% of the company’s stock.

LPTH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,792. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 1.36.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

