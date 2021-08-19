Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMNR. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ LMNR traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 15,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,700. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $298.70 million, a PE ratio of -36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.48%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $26,015.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $29,524.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,316 shares of company stock worth $151,200. 5.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Limoneira by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 633.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

