Lipe & Dalton Buys 451 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 3.7% of Lipe & Dalton’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,455,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,559,000 after purchasing an additional 910,856 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,699 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,902,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,833,000 after acquiring an additional 653,222 shares in the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAM traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.67. 40,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.23. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $57.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

