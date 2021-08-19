Lipe & Dalton Buys New Stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,348,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,461,000 after buying an additional 121,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,223,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,225,000 after purchasing an additional 180,722 shares during the period. Versant Venture Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC now owns 5,068,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after purchasing an additional 64,341 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,296,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,502,000 after purchasing an additional 511,527 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,975,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADVM shares. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.97.

ADVM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,614. The company has a market capitalization of $210.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

