Lipe & Dalton Grows Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Lipe & Dalton grew its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Leidos makes up 1.8% of Lipe & Dalton’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,345,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,618 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Leidos by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,685,000 after purchasing an additional 407,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Leidos by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,498,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,582,000 after purchasing an additional 221,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Leidos by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,808,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,155,000 after purchasing an additional 73,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Leidos stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,095. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

