Lipe & Dalton Reduces Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Lipe & Dalton decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for approximately 2.7% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Shares of OKE traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.18. 29,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,713. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.