Lipe & Dalton Sells 120 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lipe & Dalton lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for about 2.2% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 342.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,337,000 after buying an additional 1,821,048 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 514.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,833,000 after purchasing an additional 900,113 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after purchasing an additional 787,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after purchasing an additional 676,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2,948.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,717,000 after purchasing an additional 554,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.65.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.89. The stock had a trading volume of 94,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,319. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $104.36. The company has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

