Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Hits $0.0930 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 44% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0930 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 95.5% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $255,995.75 and $251.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,270.06 or 0.99490049 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00040384 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00076416 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001026 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00010574 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

