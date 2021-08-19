Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $116.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,581,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,904,257. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

