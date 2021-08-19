Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $11.26 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,992 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 2.5% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in CVS Health by 792.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $84.23. 5,175,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,633,858. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $111.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

