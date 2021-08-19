Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Livent in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. B. Riley also issued estimates for Livent’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Livent alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LTHM. Citigroup lifted their target price on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

NYSE LTHM opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -265.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.15. Livent has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Livent in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 220.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.