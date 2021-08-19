Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Short Interest Down 31.8% in July

Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CHNA stock opened at $38.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.96. Loncar China BioPharma ETF has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $49.01.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Loncar China BioPharma ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncar China BioPharma ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.