Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $208.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s current price.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.46.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock opened at $199.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $141.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.61.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after buying an additional 26,767 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,171,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after buying an additional 64,429 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $5,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.