Luceco (LON:LUCE) Sets New 1-Year High at $455.00

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 455 ($5.94) and last traded at GBX 455 ($5.94), with a volume of 284244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 427.50 ($5.59).

Separately, Numis Securities downgraded shares of Luceco to an “add” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 380 ($4.96) in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The company has a market capitalization of £698.81 million and a P/E ratio of 24.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 391.41.

In other Luceco news, insider Giles Brand sold 4,500,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38), for a total value of £15,075,375.20 ($19,696,074.21).

About Luceco

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

