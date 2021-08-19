Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Up 4.3%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s share price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.29 and last traded at $8.29. 70,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,499,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LU. Macquarie began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lufax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion and a PE ratio of 9.46.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Research analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 191.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,484,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,880,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147,031 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lufax during the second quarter worth $95,355,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Lufax during the first quarter worth $42,889,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lufax by 236.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,684,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,496,000 after buying an additional 2,587,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Lufax during the second quarter worth $28,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

