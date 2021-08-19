Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

LITE stock traded up $3.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.94. 40,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,406. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.76. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08.

Several analysts have commented on LITE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.76.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

