Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Raised to $93.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.54. The stock had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,145,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Lumentum by 41.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,056,000 after buying an additional 1,230,759 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Lumentum by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,476,000 after buying an additional 633,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,057,000 after buying an additional 25,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,771,000 after acquiring an additional 236,380 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.