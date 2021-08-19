Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) rose 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.61 and last traded at $80.54. Approximately 3,763 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,392,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.38.

LITE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Lumentum by 41.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,759 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at about $79,327,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 85.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,476,000 after buying an additional 633,577 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7,429.8% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,736,000 after buying an additional 610,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $32,429,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

