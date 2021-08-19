Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s share price was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.68 and last traded at $15.75. Approximately 170,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,765,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAZR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.94.

In other news, Director Matthew Simoncini acquired 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $220,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

