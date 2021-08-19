Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) vs. Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lyra Therapeutics and Profound Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Profound Medical 0 0 4 1 3.20

Lyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 280.67%. Profound Medical has a consensus price target of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 103.48%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than Profound Medical.

Risk and Volatility

Lyra Therapeutics has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profound Medical has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and Profound Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyra Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.13 million ($2.59) -2.64 Profound Medical $7.30 million 40.72 -$21.62 million ($1.25) -11.66

Profound Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Lyra Therapeutics. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lyra Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and Profound Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyra Therapeutics N/A -45.92% -40.57% Profound Medical -333.25% -30.12% -28.24%

Summary

Profound Medical beats Lyra Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. Its product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities. The company also offers Sonalleve, a therapeutic platform for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain relief associated with metastases in bone, as well as non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

