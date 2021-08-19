Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the July 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 15.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

MFD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. 12,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,385. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

