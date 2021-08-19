MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 6,027,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,989,000 after acquiring an additional 123,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,207,000 after acquiring an additional 678,774 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,102,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,678,000 after buying an additional 430,499 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,014,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,159,000 after buying an additional 757,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 1,751.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,706,000 after buying an additional 1,179,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $1,630,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,275,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,430,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.92. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. The business had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGNX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

