MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $22.02 on Thursday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.25.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGNX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,100,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,244,578.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.