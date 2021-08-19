Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.66 EPS

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $2.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.27) EPS.

Shares of MSGS stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.36. The stock had a trading volume of 16,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,848. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.72. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $140.15 and a 12 month high of $207.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.60.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.