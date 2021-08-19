Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) to Issue $1.14 Final Dividend

Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.141 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 22nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
About Magellan Financial Group
