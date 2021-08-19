Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) to Issue $1.14 Final Dividend

Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.141 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Get Magellan Financial Group alerts:

About Magellan Financial Group

Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.