ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1,522.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,441,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,949,000 after purchasing an additional 276,098 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,303,000 after purchasing an additional 171,546 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 172,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 168,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,686,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

MAN stock opened at $119.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.60.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

