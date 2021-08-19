ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.570-$3.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65 billion-$2.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion.

NASDAQ:MANT traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,886. ManTech International has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $101.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get ManTech International alerts:

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.80.

In related news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,482 shares of company stock worth $3,757,309. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.