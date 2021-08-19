Marcio Souza Buys 9,542 Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) CEO Marcio Souza acquired 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.63. 241,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,364. The stock has a market cap of $743.58 million and a P/E ratio of -2.04. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $60.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). Analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

