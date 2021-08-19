Marcio Souza Buys 9,542 Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) CEO Marcio Souza acquired 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ PRAX traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.63. 241,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,364. The stock has a market cap of $743.58 million and a P/E ratio of -2.04. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $60.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73.
Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). Analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.
About Praxis Precision Medicines
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
Recommended Story: Diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.