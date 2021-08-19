MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Short Interest Update

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 246,300 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the July 15th total of 189,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 973,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MRMD traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 631,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,733. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92. MariMed has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.20.

MariMed Company Profile

MariMed, Inc engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products.

