MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Short Interest Update

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 246,300 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the July 15th total of 189,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 973,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
MRMD traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 631,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,733. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92. MariMed has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.20.
MariMed Company Profile
Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for MariMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MariMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.