Martkist (MARTK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,065.00

Martkist (CURRENCY:MARTK) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. Martkist has a total market cap of $48,767.98 and $8,065.00 worth of Martkist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Martkist coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Martkist has traded 50.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Martkist alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006091 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000032 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000175 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Martkist Profile

Martkist (CRYPTO:MARTK) is a coin. Martkist’s total supply is 16,952,470 coins. Martkist’s official Twitter account is @martkist and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Martkist is medium.com/@martkist . The official website for Martkist is www.martkist.org

Buying and Selling Martkist

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Martkist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Martkist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Martkist using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Martkist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Martkist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.