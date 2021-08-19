Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Insider Robert Edgar Lewis Sells 7,500 Shares

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,101.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of DOOR opened at $115.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.84.
Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. Masonite International’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.83.
Masonite International Company Profile
Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.
Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.