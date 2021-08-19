Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Insider Robert Edgar Lewis Sells 7,500 Shares

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,101.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DOOR opened at $115.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.84.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. Masonite International’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 24.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 121.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.83.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

