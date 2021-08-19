Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) EVP Acquires $51,799.77 in Stock

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,793 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MAXR traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.34. 1,188,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,916. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2,727.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.57. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.07%.

MAXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 64,048 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after buying an additional 96,474 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,174,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

