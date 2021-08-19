Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MAXN remained flat at $$14.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 388,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,528. The firm has a market cap of $493.53 million and a PE ratio of -2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $57.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAXN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.45% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

