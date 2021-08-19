MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.22.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.96. MaxLinear has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $52.22.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Curtis Ling sold 9,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $343,022.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 24,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $881,556.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,948.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,966 shares of company stock worth $11,912,046 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,399,000 after buying an additional 345,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,448,000 after purchasing an additional 70,094 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,571,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 101.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,708,000 after purchasing an additional 812,924 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 6.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,435,000 after purchasing an additional 84,514 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

