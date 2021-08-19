Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Medicenna Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medicenna Therapeutics.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Medicenna Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 207,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,267. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $107.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 131.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 28.5% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 32,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

