Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Medicenna Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medicenna Therapeutics.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Medicenna Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 207,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,267. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $107.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 131.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 28.5% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 32,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.