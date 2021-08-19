MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Short Interest Down 28.4% in July

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,344,200 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the July 15th total of 3,275,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.2 days.

MEGEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

MEGEF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 37,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,985. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $7.91.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

