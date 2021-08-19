Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in July

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Shares of Meiji stock remained flat at $$15.69 on Wednesday. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394. Meiji has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $18.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.62.

Get Meiji alerts:

About Meiji

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It offers yogurt, drinking milk, beverages, cheese, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen foods, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, infant and eternal formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, foodstuffs, livestock products, and sugar and corn sweeteners, as well as transportation services.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Meiji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meiji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.