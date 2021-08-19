Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) Short Interest Down 17.8% in July

Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the July 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Merida Merger Corp. I by 659,900.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. 54.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCMJ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,224. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96. Merida Merger Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $11.24.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

