Meridian Network (LOCK) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, Meridian Network has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $176,637.85 and $1,330.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.19 or 0.00391049 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000094 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $444.07 or 0.00953130 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Meridian Network

LOCK is a coin. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.