Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will report sales of $34.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.10 million. Mesa Laboratories reported sales of $31.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $147.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.50 million to $148.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $156.40 million, with estimates ranging from $152.80 million to $160.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.92 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 540 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.27, for a total value of $140,545.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,594 shares of company stock worth $8,872,970 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth $96,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MLAB traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $275.10. 126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.46 and a beta of 0.40. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $307.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.