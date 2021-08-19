Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metacrine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s program includes MET409 and MET642 which are in clinical trial. Metacrine Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Metacrine in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Metacrine has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.25.

MTCR opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. Metacrine has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCR. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Metacrine during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the fourth quarter valued at about $566,000. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

